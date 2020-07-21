Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Broadcom by 16.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,267,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Broadcom by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,297,000 after acquiring an additional 880,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,218,000 after acquiring an additional 712,175 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $316.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,803. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.90. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $127.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,405 shares of company stock worth $114,888,327 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.