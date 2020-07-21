Patron (PAT) Achieves Market Cap of $359,638.34

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 41.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded up 71.5% against the US dollar. One Patron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Hotbit. Patron has a market cap of $359,638.34 and $13,455.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.20 or 0.01884209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00187995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00075513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001016 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000182 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,950,594 tokens. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Exrates, CoinBene, HitBTC, YoBit, LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.