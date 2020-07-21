Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $4.90 on Monday, reaching $178.82. 6,021,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,075,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $207.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.30. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BofA Securities increased their price objective on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.43.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

