Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for about 0.3% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,220,000 after purchasing an additional 288,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,592,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,844 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.43.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,021,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,075,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $183.99. The company has a market cap of $207.56 billion, a PE ratio of 113.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.40 and a 200-day moving average of $129.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

