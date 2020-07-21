Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 868.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,898 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $38,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $51,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 149.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $3.22 on Tuesday, hitting $76.11. 195,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,649,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.33. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.23.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

