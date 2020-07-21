Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $106.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $5.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.56. 90,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,603. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,106.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

