Price Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Price Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

VOO stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,477. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

