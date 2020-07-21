Price Wealth LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,034,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.2% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 26,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 31,555 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,132,983 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,033,289,000 after purchasing an additional 232,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,070 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE stock traded down $8.46 on Tuesday, reaching $446.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,899. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.90. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $470.61. The firm has a market cap of $217.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

