Price Wealth LLC Has $27,000 Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,829,814,000 after acquiring an additional 639,833 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,665,646,000 after acquiring an additional 227,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,437 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $1,648,853,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $96.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,244,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,288. The company has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

