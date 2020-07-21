Price Wealth LLC Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Price Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,201,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,658,220,000 after purchasing an additional 288,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.65. 4,063,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,041,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a PE ratio of 112.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.30. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.42.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.