Price Wealth LLC Invests $35,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.86. 1,778,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,651,900. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

