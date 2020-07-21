Price Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Price Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,572 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Price Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 487.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 380,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after buying an additional 31,570 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.01. 93,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,120. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.94.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

