Price Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Price Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.46. The company had a trading volume of 106,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,566. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.43 and a 200-day moving average of $117.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.