Price Wealth LLC Sells 10,371 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Price Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Price Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.94. 12,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,351. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

