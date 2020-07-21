Price Wealth LLC Sells 67,189 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Price Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,189 shares during the quarter. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.23. 2,622,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.54.

