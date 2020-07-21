Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,592 Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $110,294,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,392,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after acquiring an additional 502,817 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 395,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.11.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $6,335,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $5,898,362.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,254.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 495,937 shares of company stock valued at $95,527,524. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKTA stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.40. The stock had a trading volume of 53,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,947. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.91 and a 200 day moving average of $153.38. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $224.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

