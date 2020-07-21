Private Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 15.34% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,797,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DVLU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.21. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,398. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

