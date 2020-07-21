Private Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 577.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 22,764 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,517,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 27,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTH stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $137.38. 516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,307. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $139.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.41.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

