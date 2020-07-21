Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,158 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,412.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.17. 118,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,109. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $61.81. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.