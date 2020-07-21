Private Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,395 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Lennar by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Lennar by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 57,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 28,874 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 80,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $2,456,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 335,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,604,344.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $700,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,715,006.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $6,717,650 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LEN stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $68.35. 290,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,067. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average of $56.56. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

