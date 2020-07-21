Private Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,805 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 77.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,987,000 after buying an additional 1,165,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $46,597,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter worth $256,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter worth $11,387,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 42.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 461,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,036,000 after purchasing an additional 137,037 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $113.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on TopBuild from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura lifted their target price on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.36.

Shares of BLD traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.52. 13,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,886. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.36. TopBuild Corp has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $134.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total value of $6,254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,466.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $300,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,476.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,040,651. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

