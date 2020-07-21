Private Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,757 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Vista LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $124.81. 1,066,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,656. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $124.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

