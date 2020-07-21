Private Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,565 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000.

IJT traded up $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.88. 2,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,288. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $115.36 and a 1 year high of $200.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

