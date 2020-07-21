Private Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Private Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 77.7% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 22,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,676. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average is $85.28. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $57.85 and a 52 week high of $107.88.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

