Private Advisory Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYY. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after acquiring an additional 26,050 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,993. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.20 and a fifty-two week high of $168.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.93.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

