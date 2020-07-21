Private Advisory Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,268 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,010,000 after purchasing an additional 408,744 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $809,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,500 shares during the period. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $65.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,577.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,704,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $211.00 and a 52 week high of $1,794.99. The stock has a market cap of $290.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,762.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,126.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $775.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $939.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $707.19.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total transaction of $158,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,765.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,206,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,048 shares of company stock worth $19,064,779. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

