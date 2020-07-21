Private Advisory Group LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.60. 3,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,036. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.