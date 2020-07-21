Private Advisory Group LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 30.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF comprises 1.2% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000.

Shares of PDP traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,914. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $71.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average of $63.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

