Private Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 114.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.03. 203,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,906. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.06. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

