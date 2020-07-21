Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $88.99. The company had a trading volume of 59,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,446. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.