Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 225,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Preferred Apartment Communities as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE APTS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. 9,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,702. The stock has a market cap of $347.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.78. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $15.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($3.68). The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 36.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.