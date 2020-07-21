Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $395,000 in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,077 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 29.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDC. Raymond James cut their price objective on M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

NYSE MDC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.77. 27,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,504. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.54.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.48%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

