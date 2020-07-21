Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $4.07 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,662,545,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 205.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,224,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,607,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14,565.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,358,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3,373.0% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,651,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,220 shares in the last quarter.

SHV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.73. The company had a trading volume of 16,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,620. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.03 and a 1 year high of $112.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.74.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

