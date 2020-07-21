Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $450,000 in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Manmeet Singh Soni sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $79,779.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,883.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher Cabell sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,431 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,428 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARNA traded down $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.66. 20,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,592. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.67 and a current ratio of 18.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.91. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

