Private Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,983 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $12,738,711,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,956,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,130,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,753,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,594,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,275,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,624.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total value of $4,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,031,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,256 shares of company stock worth $36,091,051 over the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.50. The company had a trading volume of 105,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,255. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

