Private Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.2% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE:CMG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,163.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,338. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,169.53. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,058.63 and a 200 day moving average of $884.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,713,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 8,057 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $847.29, for a total transaction of $6,826,615.53. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,448 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock worth $20,842,018 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $845.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,001.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.