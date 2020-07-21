Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,784,000.

DWAW stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,563. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $30.31.

