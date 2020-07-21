Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,240. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -255.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

CONE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,234.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,217.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,960,746 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

