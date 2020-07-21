Private Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.5% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,580,854.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $2,274,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,911,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 386,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,238,180. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AMD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,731,816. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

