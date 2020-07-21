Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 48,251 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,251 shares during the period. Kroger comprises about 1.2% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2,169.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 138,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 131,930 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $32,882.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,059 shares of company stock worth $5,348,434. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.87.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.65. 681,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,089,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

