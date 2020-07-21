Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,145 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,163.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,310,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,535 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,057,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,623,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,517,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,606,000 after acquiring an additional 509,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,772,000.

NYSEARCA BSJL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.08. 6,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,785. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $24.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22.

