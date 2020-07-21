Private Advisory Group LLC Takes $993,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $19,689,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,141,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,109,000. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,186,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 109,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after buying an additional 24,887 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.87. The stock had a trading volume of 313,950 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.37.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

