Private Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $135.66. 8,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,723. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $167.52. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.75.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $252.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.75.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $610,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,979,046.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,518,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,448 over the last ninety days. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

