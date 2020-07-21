Private Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 104.8% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 52,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 83.7% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 33,709 shares during the period.

ICVT stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.75. 139,630 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.82.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.