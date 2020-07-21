Private Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,377,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $3,126,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $381,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,869,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $371,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.24.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.91. The company had a trading volume of 31,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.16. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $230.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

