Private Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 218.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,771,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,305,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,821,000 after purchasing an additional 595,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,335,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $289,425,000.

IVW stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,916. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $221.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

