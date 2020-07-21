Provident Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $171.49. 513,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,351. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

