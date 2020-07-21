Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Receives $72.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,750,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,639,000 after purchasing an additional 384,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,233,000 after acquiring an additional 886,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,977,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,553,000 after acquiring an additional 267,567 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Realty Income by 306.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,952,000 after buying an additional 3,445,937 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Realty Income by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,777,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after buying an additional 250,285 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.35. 85,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,860. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Analyst Recommendations for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit