Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Receives $72.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,750,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,639,000 after purchasing an additional 384,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,233,000 after acquiring an additional 886,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,977,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,553,000 after acquiring an additional 267,567 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Realty Income by 306.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,952,000 after buying an additional 3,445,937 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Realty Income by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,777,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after buying an additional 250,285 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.35. 85,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,860. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.