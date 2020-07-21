Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.83 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) will announce sales of $258.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.47 million and the highest is $276.85 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $268.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at $997,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 727,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

