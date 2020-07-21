Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.8% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,596 shares of company stock worth $7,786,215 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,523. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $173.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

